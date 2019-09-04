Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Bloomreach has announced the launch of its B2B Search & Merchandising (brSM) connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce App Exchange. The connector lets Commerce Cloud users integrate Bloomreach’s site search and merchandising tools in their e-commerce environments.

Why we should care

The AppExchange listing significantly extends availability to users working in Commerce Cloud environments. With the connector integration, Commerce Cloud users can provide their customers with more relevant search results while affording merchandisers the opportunity to focus on more strategic projects. Users of brSM technology have reported seeing substantial growth in conversion rates – a favorable outcome for new users accessing it through the AppExchange.

“Powered by Einstein, the Salesforce artificial intelligence layer, Salesforce Commerce Cloud delivers unique AI insights into data objects including customer profiles, transactional data and more, said Bloomreach CTO Arjé Cahn. “When combined with Bloomreach AI we are able to offer highly personalized and optimized product search & category experiences as well as product & content recommendations. This results in more engaging B2B experiences with higher conversions and improved business KPIs.”

More on the news

Key capabilities of Bloomreach Search & Merchandising include:

Product ID search

Segment based and 1:1 search

Complex entitlement and contract support

B2B semantic understanding

Multi-lingual support

Intelligent merchandising and analytics tools