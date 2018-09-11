Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Serious marketers are attending SMX® East October 24-25 in New York City for actionable SEO and SEM tactics. Register by this Saturday to save over $300 off an All Access pass. Why pay more next week for the exact same ticket?

Attend SMX East for:

30+ tactic-rich sessions full of reliable advice and insights on SEO and SEM. See the complete SEO and SEM agenda.

Five keynote speakers from Google and Bing, ready to share first-hand advice on how to master their search platforms.

Eight interactive, hands-on clinics that address your specific questions and assets.

Exclusive networking events where you’ll meet like-minded marketers and industry thought leaders.

Meetups for agency and in-house marketers so you can connect with people facing your same workplace challenges.

Free demos from 25+ leading search marketing solutions providers that can help make you a more efficient marketer.

Register by Saturday for amazing discounts off on-site rates:

$300 off an All Access pass.

$500 off when you combine an All Access pass with a pre-conference search marketing workshop.

10-20 percent off when you attend as a team.

Don’t wait. These deals won’t be around after Saturday, September 15. Register today!

Psst… Need help convincing your boss to let you return? Use our handy Get Your Boss On Board resources!

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.