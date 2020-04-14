Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Search Engine Land Editor-in-Chief Ginny Marvin will host our next session of Live with Search Engine Land this Friday, and this time we’re going to be digging into digital commerce.

Ginny will be joined by PPC experts and Kaitlin McGrew, SEM strategist at PMG; Bryant Garvin, CMO of Groovelife; Anthony Verre vice president of e-commerce at The Integer Group. All three have been speakers at our SMX events in the past.

The panel will discuss digital commerce marketing in the time of COVID-19 and how commerce marketers’ channel strategies are evolving in the face of shifting consumer behavior and supply chain challenges.

The discussion will take place at 2 p.m. EST. It will be live streamed in this post and on YouTube.

We at Search Engine Land know there is so much uncertainty now in our community, and we hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. We are looking to inform, support and convene our global community at a time when so much is up in the air, including our livelihoods. If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email me at hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com.

In the mean time, here’s the replay of our latest PPC session:

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.