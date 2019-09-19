Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Breadcrumb structured data reports are now available on Google Search Console, Google announced Thursday. The report can be accessed under the Enhancements section from the left-hand navigation panel.

Breadcrumb structured data reports are now available in Google Search Console. Image : Google.

Why we should care

Breadcrumb trails tell users about a page’s position within your site’s hierarchy. Marking up your pages with breadcrumb structured data helps search engines display this information to users. If your breadcrumb trail isn’t displaying as expected, this new report gives you something to check, which may help you resolve the issue.

