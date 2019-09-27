Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Earlier this year, Google started showing “order online” buttons on the knowledge panel for local restaurants in India and the USA. This button takes you through Google’s food ordering platform which integrates with several popular food ordering & delivery platforms.



I have also seen additional calls-to-action in the search results highlighting this new feature and trying to draw attention to it.

There is now an opt-out form for restaurants that do not want this new feature on their listing. This form would remove the order button but would not remove other third-party features on the Knowledge Panel including the ads & order links.

