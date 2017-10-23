In July, Google added booking buttons to some local panel results. Now, Google is opening that up to more local businesses by integrating with their “scheduling partners” directly from the Google My Business console.

When you log into your Google My Business account, you may see a new button in the console named “sign up for bookings” next to the “accept bookings on Google” section. Here is a screen shot of that section:

After you click on that button, you will be taken to a page to choose your booking provider. Google has teamed up with a dozen or so providers. You need to choose the ones your business works with:

After a few days, it should be working. You will then be able to check how well you are doing with your booking integration specifically with Google. Google My Business will show you your bookings, how much money you made on those bookings, how much over time and each individual booking as well. Here is a report screen shot:

Not all local listings qualify for this new feature. Check in a few days or so, as Google rolls this out to US businesses throughout this week.