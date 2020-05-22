As my state begins opening up after implementing stay home orders, I’m finding I’m interacting with businesses much more on the phone. I’m not talking about clicking on apps or engaging with a mobile browser. I’m referring to that unsung hero in digital marketing — a voice call to a business spurred by a search ad, a Google My Business listing or even display advertising.

Whether it’s coordinating a curbside pickup, asking about current business hours or seeking information about products, it’s happening on the phone.

I’m not the only one experiencing this. Both AT&T and Verizon have been reporting dramatic increases in the volume and duration of voice calls during the pandemic, as people rediscover the benefits of this form of interaction.

These benefits aren’t news to businesses that depend on phone calls for leads, or to the vendors that serve them with Call Analytics platforms. We delved into this world of data, where AI and machine learning are generating actionable insights, for the update of our Martech Intelligence Report (MIR) launching today.

This buyer’s guide looks at everything from the basics — what is a call analytics platform and what functionality should you expect from one — to in-depth detailed descriptions of the offerings of 13 different vendors. And all of this information is bang up to date, resulting from our inquiries over the past couple of months.

If you’re considering implementing call analytics as part of your martech stack, or are thinking about switching to a different provider, we encourage you to check out our MIR for everything you need to know!