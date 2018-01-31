Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
CallRail adds a keyword recommendation tool to its phone call listening platform
The company says its AI-powered tool is the first in market.
Robin Kurzer on January 31, 2018 at 11:46 am
Most businesses keep track of customer phone calls. But is something getting lost in translation?
With the release today of its keyword recommendation tool, Call Highlights, CallRail offers businesses a chance to identify trends and uncover insights from their customer calls. The company says the tool is the first one in the market.
[Read the full article on MarTech Today.]
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.