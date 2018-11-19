Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

We all know Google’s definition of what passes for exact match is now anything but exact. How are we supposed to call a match type that can include plurals, misspellings, different word order, different function words, and now different words altogether “exact”?

During a session at SMX East last month, I asked the audience if they’d like a new name for exact match. The response was an overwhelming, “Yes!” From there an idea was born, SMX moderator and speaker Matt Van Wagner suggested the idea of a Search Engine Land holding a renaming contest. We’re running with it. Let’s have some fun.

Give us your best (clean, workplace appropriate) ideas. The most popular ideas will then be put to the community for a final vote to choose a winner.

Important note: This contest has not been sanctioned, endorsed or condoned by Google and does not in any way imply the community’s choice will be adopted by Google or any other entity.

With that said, let’s crowdsource this thing! Suggest up to 3 new names for exact match in the form below.

