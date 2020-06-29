Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

On Thursday, July 2, Search Engine Land contributing editor, Greg Sterling, will host a discussion about, who CCPA applies to, basic compliance rules (and penalties) and how software can help manage CCPA’s reporting requirements.

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) passed in 2018 and went into effect on January 1, 2020. But it’s not just for California companies; it has national reach. Formal enforcement begins on July 1, despite COVID-19. There’s still confusion about its application and compliance.

In addition to Greg, the guests will include:

Lisa Rapp, VP Data Ethics, LiveRamp

Abby Matchett, Enterprise Analytics Lead, Bounteous

Katelyn Ringrose, attorney, Future of Privacy Forum

The discussion will go beyond CCPA and cover the state of digital privacy, as well as a new California 2020 November ballot initiative that would make CCPA tougher and more like Europe’s GDPR. If you’re a digital marketer you can’t afford to miss this. Plus, the guests will take on your most challenging questions.

The chat will take place at 1:00 p.m. EDT and we will allow up to 100 people into the meeting to experience the discussion live and ask questions. We will then post the video of the meeting for the larger Search Engine Land audience to enjoy.

If you would like to be part of the meeting please fill out this form. We will send confirmations to the first 100 people who sign up.

We at Search Engine Land hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups will help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email kbushman@thirddoormedia.com.

Subscribe our YouTube Channel where you can find all Live with Search Engine Land episodes. Check out the latest session below: