what if we shook up the traditional search model?

That’s what search engine Neeva is asking in its latest announcement. The company said yesterday that they’re going to begin sharing “at least 20% of their topline revenue with content creator partners when their content is used to directly answer a Neeva customer inquiry.”

When I’ve had the debate with other SEOs about the search engine turned tech company Google, I’ve often said that Google exists because we freely give our content to be indexed and ranked in its search engine. And therefore we as SEOs and PPCers exist because, well, Google has made it so we have to. It’s a weird symbiosis?

Neeva’s model turns that on its head — giving content creators a reward beyond just sending traffic their way — but paying them for the use of that content in the search results. It’s an interesting model, and one I’m hoping turns the tables on traditional search. I know it’s a long shot, but it’s cool that someone’s working toward it.

Hey search community, we’re hiring a content and SEO manager for MarTech and Search Engine Land

We know our audience is made up of talented SEOs, which is why we’re very excited to announce that we are looking for an experienced content and SEO manager to work on Third Door Media’s flagship brands MarTech and Search Engine Land.

Specifically, we are looking for someone who can help us grow our audience of digital marketers through SEO, content and website optimization, and by building content destinations that drive organic search traffic.

Apply here.

If you’re a crypto advertiser, your existing certification will soon be null. Google announced its new policies for cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets and the new certification process yesterday.

Your existing certs will be revoked. Any previously approved Cryptocurrency Exchange certifications will be revoked as of August 3. Advertisers will need to request new Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Wallets certification with Google Ads.

The new certification application form will be published on July 8, 2021.

Why we care. If you’re a crypto advertiser, mark your calendar for July 8 when the new application form goes live. If you miss the deadline for getting your updated exchange certification, your ads will be removed from Google.

For the first time, full-screen ads arrive on Twitter in the form of Fleet ads

Twitter is now testing Fleet ads; if it rolls out more widely, it’ll be the first full-screen ad format available on the social media platform. Fleet ads are vertical format, support 9:16 aspect ratio images and video (up to 30 seconds long), and feature a swipe-up call-to-action. They appear between Fleets, when users are browsing Fleets from other users or brands, similar to Instagram Stories ads.

Although this test is currently limited to a group of mobile users in the U.S., the company also said that it is taking a closer look at how vertical, full-screen ads perform on the platform. It’s unclear what proportion of users have adopted Fleets, but whether or not Fleets are here to stay, it seems that full-screen ad formats may be available to Twitter advertisers in one form or another at some point.

Why we care. Fleet ads may help Twitter maintain parity with Instagram and TikTok’s ad offerings. And, social media platforms tend to be popular among different demographics, so full-screen Twitter ads (whether Fleet ads or otherwise) may help advertisers reach audiences that they might have a harder time marketing to on other social media networks.

Facebook announces Messenger API for Instagram. The API allows developers to make it possible for businesses to manage all communications in one place, according to Facebook’s announcement.

Google won’t remove reviews that are maliciously updated. One reviewer keeps updating their 1-star review by a single letter to move their “recently updated” review to the top of the list.

My left stroke just went viral. What happens when your SEO article goes viral? The White House dev team heeds your recommendations.

84% of shoppers have made a purchase based on influencer recommendations

New data from Inmar Intelligence shows that consumer action as a result of influencer marketing has been on the rise since the pandemic. “Consumers are spending more time on social platforms as a result of the pandemic, making this channel increasingly important for marketers. When asked why consumers trust influencers, Inmar Intelligence found that 61 percent of consumers listen to influencers because they trust their product/category expertise,” according to the report.

67% of consumers have spent over $150 in the last year based on influencer recommendations

81% of consumers trust an influencer’s recommendation more than a celebrity’s recommendation

When asked about why they follow influencers, 65% of respondents indicated they do so to learn about new products

66% of respondents said they have made a purchase through a social platform (hello, Instagram Shopping)

74% of respondents use Instagram to connect with influencers, closely followed by Facebook (73%) and YouTube (68%)

While we may scoff at being “influenced,” many consumers see influencers as honest about their reviews for a product or service and trust their recommendations. If it’s not a strategy you’ve considered before, it might be worth the investment to test it in H2 2021.