Now more than ever, it’s important to stay on top of the latest changes in search marketing. Whether you’re looking to optimize your site for speed to avoid Google penalties, solve complex SEO or SEM problems or learn how to turn your data into actionable insights, attending SMX® East is your ticket to success.

Join us in New York City October 24-25 for two seriously intense days of focused SEO and SEM content, over a dozen expert-led sessions and four illuminating keynotes. You’ll get the actionable insights SMX is known for with less time out of the office (and as a bonus, new lower rates).

The agenda is live and ready for you to explore. Here’s a look at some of the tactic-rich sessions in store…

SEO

The Speed Update: Faster is Better for Everyone: This session is a comprehensive tutorial on optimizing your site for speed. You’ll take away insights and actionable tactics about prioritization, which tools to use efficiently and mistakes to avoid while making your website blazing fast.

This session is a comprehensive tutorial on optimizing your site for speed. You'll take away insights and actionable tactics about prioritization, which tools to use efficiently and mistakes to avoid while making your website blazing fast.

To get the most from Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft's voice search and virtual assistants, you need to optimize your content accordingly. This session will look at how to do just that, plus ways to enhance the user experience for a future in which half or more of all queries will be spoken.

SEM

Driving Sales & Profits From Facebook Ads: In this session, you’ll learn what works in Facebook campaign optimizations and what doesn’t. From audience development and targeting to creative options to measurement and reporting, you’ll walk away with actionable takeaways for generating qualified leads and conversions from Facebook ads.

In this session, you'll learn what works in Facebook campaign optimizations and what doesn't. From audience development and targeting to creative options to measurement and reporting, you'll walk away with actionable takeaways for generating qualified leads and conversions from Facebook ads.

Attend this session for an advanced course in data-driven storytelling. You'll learn to transform unorganized data into compelling and convincing presentations that showcase the trends, successes and future potential of your SEM campaigns.

View the complete agenda.

And that’s just the conference sessions…

The SMX Expo Hall is home to dozens of market-defining vendors ready to demo time-saving solutions and products that can make you a more efficient marketer. It’s also the one and only trade show floor where you can meet and talk with heavy hitters from Google, Bing and Amazon all in one place. Don’t miss your chance to join hundreds of like-minded professionals, speakers and exhibitors for an unrivaled training and networking experience.

If you walk away with just one fresh idea, actionable insight or new business contact, it will make your time and investment with us worthwhile. We guarantee it!

Need more convincing? Check out what past SMX attendees have to say about their time with us.

Ready to register? Act now to take advantage of our new low rates.

See you in NYC!

Psst… Need budget approval? We’ll make it easy for you with this handy Get Your Boss On Board guide.

