What’s the latest with Google and Bing penalties?

How important is page speed, really?

Should voice search be a priority for your company?

Do know how to take advantage of new e-commerce platforms like Amazon Advertising?

What about offline conversion tracking?

… the list goes on. Get answers to your burning SEO and SEM questions and learn how to navigate the latest changes in search marketing at SMX East, November 13-14 in NYC!

Programmed by the editors of Search Engine Land, this year’s conference is an expert-led firehose of content… 90+ sessions covering everything from agency operations (new!) to local search for multi-location brands (also new!), video, content, mobile, and, of course, our bread and butter: Search Engine Optimization and Search Engine Marketing.

Here’s a look at the SEO and SEM sessions on tap:

SEO

Breaking Down The Periodic Table of SEO Factors: 2019 Edition

Learning From The Winners of Google Algorithm Updates

Behind The Scenes With Google Search Console and Bing Webmaster Tools

Advanced Tactics For A Mobile-First Indexing World

Conversational Search and The Impact Of Voice On SEO

JavaScript: The SEO’s Swiss Army Knife

Google and Bing Talk Spam and Penalties

Schema and Structured Data: “Hidden” Gold For SEOs

Satisfying The Need For Speed

The Correct Way To Test Your SEO Campaigns

Tackling the Challenges Of Enterprise SEO

Ask the SEOs

SEM

Breaking Down The Periodic Table Of SEM Factors: 2019 Edition

How To Properly Set Up Testing For Accounts Of All Sizes

Awesome Tests, Profitable Results

Must-Have Reports For SEMs

From Targeting Practice To Targeting Perfection: Your Key To Better Results

Under The Hood With Google Shopping, Amazon and Walmart Advertising

The State of Offline Conversion Tracking

Clarifying

Clarifying The Murky Waters Of Attribution

Conversion Optimization For The Long Run

Roundtable: How Automation Really Works and When To Use It

Ask the SEMs

And don’t miss the SEO and SEM keynotes:

Keynote with Rand Fishkin – Google: From Everyone’s Search Engine to Everyone’s Competitor. In years past, Google has been the largest driver of traffic to almost every web-based business in existence. Today, that’s still true, but a strange new trend is rearing its head – Google’s becoming your primary competitor. From travel to sports, reference to news, and answers on every topic, the search giant is working harder than ever to keep searchers on Google rather than sending them to your sites. In this presentation, Rand will show, via clickstream data from 10s of millions of devices, how the landscape of the web is shifting, and how to compete against Google in a game they control.

In years past, Google has been the largest driver of traffic to almost every web-based business in existence. Today, that’s still true, but a strange new trend is rearing its head – Google’s becoming your primary competitor. From travel to sports, reference to news, and answers on every topic, the search giant is working harder than ever to keep searchers on Google rather than sending them to your sites. In this presentation, Rand will show, via clickstream data from 10s of millions of devices, how the landscape of the web is shifting, and how to compete against Google in a game they control. SEM Keynote Conversation with Microsoft Advertising. With 20% market share, Bing offers many ways for advertisers to reach new markets. In this keynote, hosted by Search Engine Land Editor-In-Chief Ginny Marvin, you’ll hear what the Microsoft Advertising team has been working on, what advertising opportunities are being developed for the platform and where Microsoft sees search headed.

With 20% market share, Bing offers many ways for advertisers to reach new markets. In this keynote, hosted by Search Engine Land Editor-In-Chief Ginny Marvin, you’ll hear what the Microsoft Advertising team has been working on, what advertising opportunities are being developed for the platform and where Microsoft sees search headed. SEM Keynote Conversation with Google. Google’s Chief Search Evangelist Nic Darveau-Garneau, who works with Google’s most sophisticated advertisers to improve the profitability of their campaigns, will share an insightful keynote conversation with Search Engine Land’s Editor-In-Chief, Ginny Marvin. The two will discuss how the role of the search marketer has changed as a result of machine learning and automation as well as the steps SEM practitioners must take to succeed in this new world.

The agenda also features two exclusive new tracks dedicated to agency management and local search for multi-location brands. Take a look at some of the sessions and speakers in store:

Agency Operations and Management

Profitable Pricing Strategies For Agencies

Managing Clients, Managing Yourself

Handling Client Transitions

Making The Pitch: Putting Your Best Foot Forward Without Giving Away The Goods

Getting Your Agency Services Mix Right

You’ll hear from agency experts, like…

Rod Richmond (Clean Digital)

Julie Friedman Bacchini (Neptune Moon)

Jeff Campbell (Resolution)

Katy Lucey (Tinuiti)

Duane Brown (Take Some Risk)

Amy McClain (Clark+Meyler)

Justin Freid (CMI/Compas)

Local Search for Multi-location Brands

Ranking in Google Local and Google Maps

Google My Business From A to Z

Managing Reviews On Multiple Local Platforms

Local Presence Management for Multi-location Brands

Future-Now Local Search: Assistants, Voice, Maps and More

Get ready to learn from multi-location and local search experts, including…

Purna Virji (Microsoft)

Tanu Javeri (IBM)

Greg Gifford (Wikimotive)

Cori Graft (Seer Interactive)

Dan Leibson (Local SEO Guide)

Adam Dorfman (Reputation.com)

Monica Ho (SOCi)

Ready to register? Choose your ideal pass:

All Access: All sessions, keynotes, networking, and amenities. Book now and save $300 off on-site rates!

All sessions, keynotes, networking, and amenities. Book now and save $300 off on-site rates! All Access + Workshop Combo (best value!) : The complete SMX experience + your choice of immersive, full-day workshop. Book now and save $600 off on-site rates!

The complete SMX experience + your choice of immersive, full-day workshop. Book now and save $600 off on-site rates! Expo+: Access to the Expo Hall and select networking events, plus downloadable speaker presentations, WiFi, refreshments, and more. Book now and… it’s free!

Register now and I’ll see you in NYC!