U.S. businesses of all sizes are expected to spend $154.6 billion on local advertising in 2020, up from $148.6 billion predicted for 2019, according to research firm BIA/Kelsey’s U.S. Advertising Forecast for 2019. Local marketing growth is being driven by low unemployment and general optimism for future growth, which has led to greater consumer spending as well as a desire among advertisers to capture those dollars.

MarTech Today’s “Local Marketing Solutions for Multi-Location Businesses” examines the market for local marketing automation platforms and the considerations involved in implementation. The 61-page report reviews the growing market for local marketing solutions, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges for brands marketing locally.

