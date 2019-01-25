Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Marketing organizations of all sizes are being inundated by data from multiple digital marketing channels and an increasing number of consumer devices. Faced with challenging market dynamics and increasing ROI pressure, more B2B marketers are using marketing automation platforms to manage complex, multi-touch buyer ecosystems.

If you are a B2B marketer looking to adopt a marketing automation software platform, MarTech Today’s “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” will help you through the decision-making process.

The 48-page report reviews the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for marketing automation tools. It includes profiles of leading vendors, pricing charts, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing.

Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download your copy.