The smartphone continues to drive inbound call volume to businesses, as mobile becomes a key touchpoint along the omnichannel customer journey. BIA/Kelsey predicts the number of mobile calls to businesses will reach 125 billion in 2018, and jump to 170 billion by 2020.

Call analytics play a vital role in establishing the relationship between online and offline marketing channels, leading to more efficient marketing resource allocation and improved sales staff effectiveness.

MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Call Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for call analytics platforms and the considerations involved in implementation. The 40-page report reviews the growing market for call analytics platforms, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

What trends are driving the adoption of call analytics platforms.

Who the leading players are in enterprise call analytics platforms.

What you should look for in a call analytics solution.

