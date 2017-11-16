Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

With hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands, and even millions of pages, sites, social conversations, images and keywords to manage and optimize, enterprise SEO has become increasingly complicated and time-consuming. Using an enterprise SEO platform can increase efficiency and productivity while reducing the time and errors involved in managing organic search campaigns.

More specifically, managing SEO through an enterprise toolset can provide the following benefits:

many tools, one interface — enterprise SEO platforms perform many tasks in one system.

more efficient management of global operations with built-in diagnostics that can identify sitewide issues across languages, countries or regions.

the ability to stay up-to-date with the search engine algorithm changes and their impact on ranking factors.

automated reporting to provide data in near real time.

