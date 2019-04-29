The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

Which digital tools, techniques, and applications are going to drive your data-driven marketing efforts and fuel your competitive advantage this year and beyond?

To answer this question, Cardinal Path compiled the Marketing Analytics Buyer’s Guide 2019 a shortlist of nine solutions that are tried, tested, and proven to help marketers deliver positive results against their business goals. Recommended solutions include:

Content attribution–How does your content influence buyers?

Purchase intent analysis–Identify online actions most likely to lead to purchase.

Testing, experimentation and personalization–Eliminate friction through the customer journey

SEO audit–Boost organic marketing.

All nine solutions are tried, tested, and proven to help marketers deliver positive results against their very tangible business goals.

Learn more. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “The Marketing Analytics Buyer’s Guide 2019.”