Google is testing a new feature in its Chrome browser to show themed search suggestions based on your past searches directly on the Chrome start screen.

A Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land that “these suggestions in Chrome are inspired by past searches and help people continue exploring tasks and activities they’re engaged in more easily on Search.”

Here are two screen shots of the search suggestions feature in Chrome:

This is not available yet on the main Google.com home page, but if you are using Chrome and go to the start screen, you may see this test.

“You can dismiss suggestions completely or for a particular task using the menu on the right-hand side, or by clearing search history,” Google told us.