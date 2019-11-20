Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

If you’re an e-commerce marketer, we want to hear from you. Marketplace platforms like Amazon, eBay and Walmart/Jet are building their ad businesses, giving product advertisers a chance to target active shoppers as they make their purchase decisions. We’d like to quantify the impact of this shift by asking you (and your peers) a few questions about your or your clients’ spend on these platforms.

For just 10 minutes of your time, you can opt-in a drawing to win an All-Access Pass to any Search Marketing Expo (SMX) event taking place in the U.S. over the next two years. We’ll also send you the results and will be sharing our analyses at SMX West 2020 in our digital commerce marketing track.

Please click here to complete the brief Amazon Advertising survey!