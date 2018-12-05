Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Regardless of your company’s size and marketing sophistication, marketing automation tools can provide the following benefits to the organization:

Increased marketing efficiency.

Enhanced ability to generate more and better-qualified leads.

A multichannel view of prospect behavior.

Better alignment of sales and marketing goals.

Improved lead conversion and ROI.

MarTech Today’s “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for B2B marketing automation software platforms and the considerations involved in implementing this software in your business.

This 48-page report includes profiles of 15 leading B2B marketing automation vendors, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. If you are a marketer looking to adopt a marketing automation software platform, you need to read this report. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download your copy.

