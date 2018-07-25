Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

The latest edition of MarTech Today’s “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for B2B marketing automation software platforms and the considerations involved in implementing this software in your business.

It addresses the following questions:

What factors are driving B2B marketing automation platform use?

What capabilities do B2B marketing automation platforms provide?

Does my company need a marketing automation platform?

Who are the leading players in B2B marketing automation?

How do I evaluate which platform is best for my business?

Also included in the report are profiles of 15 leading B2B marketing automation platform vendors, pricing information, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing.

If you are a marketer looking to adopt a marketing automation software platform, this report will help you through the decision-making process. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download your copy.

