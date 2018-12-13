SEO firm Conductor has introduced Actions, which is designed to democratize and disseminate search data to people throughout a marketing organization. Actions will send the data to Asana and, in Q1 2019, Jira and Trello.

Freeing search data from its silo. The idea is to give non-SEOs in the organization access to search data as a kind of proxy for the voice of the customer. Conductor believes that SEO issues affect many groups within an organization and wants to enable “search intelligence” to break out of its SEO silo.

Conductor explains in its post: “This integration enables you to identify topics that resonate with your audience, create content briefs with Actions, and send that to your (or your team’s) queue in Asana for seamless collaboration. This takes the countless back-and-forth emails out of the equation when it comes to creating traffic-driving content.”

Voice of the customer. Lindsay Boyajian, Director of Product Marketing, said via email that Conductor believes that “marketing should start with the voice of the customer, and search is the best proxy for the customer voice.” The intention is to make search data more broadly accessible to marketing teams by integrating it into workflow management tools already commonly deployed.

When it comes to specific, non-SEO use cases for marketers. Boyajian identified content development as a key implementation but added that there are numerous other use cases. “Marketers can send technical issues they uncover in Conductor to their IT team using Actions; marketers who focus on the paid/ad side can identify new keyword opportunities and add them to their task management tool to implement later; retail merchandisers can flag new keyword optimization opportunities for their category pages with their search team,” she said.

Why you should care. Conductor’s thesis that search data has much broader potential application in organizations is right. It’s direct evidence of customer behavior and intent. For years search marketers and SEOs have pitched search data as a valuable source of information for marketers and operations people to better understand customer intent and even predict demand. This tool operationalizes that objective.