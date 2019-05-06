Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our NEW daily brief, your #1 source for need-to-know search marketing news.

Advanced search marketers are always seeking fresh ways to boost conversions, drive revenue, and maximize awareness. Sometimes, the most creative solutions emerge from exchanging ideas with people passionate about search marketing, their careers, and their company’s success. People like you.

Join us at SMX® Advanced, June 3-5 in Seattle, for invaluable networking events designed by search marketers for search marketers.

This is your chance to share tips, talk shop, and grow your circle of professional contacts in a welcoming and engaging environment.

Here’s a look at what’s in store:

Community Meetups

Monday, June 3: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

We’re hosting two interactive meetups designed to deliver fresh insights and meaningful conversations:

Gather together with fellow SEOs and Search Engine Land’s Barry Schwartz for a conversation about Google’s March 2019 core search algorithm update. Were you affected? What was the impact? Discuss the fallout and other hot issues at this SEOs-only meetup.

and Search Engine Land’s Barry Schwartz for a conversation about Google’s March 2019 core search algorithm update. Were you affected? What was the impact? Discuss the fallout and other hot issues at this SEOs-only meetup. Join with like-minded SEMs and Search Engine Land editor-in-chief Ginny Marvin for a look at the latest announcements and changes in paid search. How are your strategies, tactics, and skill sets evolving? Bring your ideas and advice to this SEMs-only forum. You’ll learn how others are responding to and preparing for an even more automated paid search landscape.

Opening Reception, sponsored by Bruce Clay Inc.

Monday, June 3: 6:00pm-7:30pm

Join us for a casual evening reception with fellow attendees, speakers, and invited guests. You’ll enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a dazzling rooftop view of the Olympic Mountains, Mt. Rainier, Puget Sound’s Elliott Bay, and the Seattle skyline. Not too shabby!

Janes Of Digital

Monday, June 3: TBD

This event was created by Microsoft to make space for important conversations about diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Stay tuned for more details, including topic themes, times, and venue!

The 2019 Search Engine Land Awards & Afterparty, sponsored by Bing

Tuesday, June 4: 8:00pm – 10:30pm

The Search Engine Land Awards recognize individuals, agencies, and internal marketing teams within the digital marketing community who have demonstrated excellence in executing organic and paid search marketing campaigns and research initiatives. This is the largest (and the most fun!) awards show in search. Don’t miss out!

The 2019 ceremony and afterparty will take place at the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture. The best part? Entry is included with your SMX pass!

Birds of a Feather Lunch Tables

Tuesday, June 4: 12:15pm – 1:30pm & Wednesday, June 5: 12:00pm – 1:15pm

At SMX Advanced, you’ll get more out of lunch than just hot, delicious meals. Sign up for one of our “Birds of a Feather” lunch tables for topic-driven discussion about specific areas of search. These tables are designed to let you continue the conversation with others who share your interests. (Once you register, we’ll send you an invite!)

Choose Your Ideal Pass

Book before Monday, June 3 to save up to $300 off on-site rates. Pick the pass that suits your goals and budget:

All Access: All sessions, keynotes, networking, and amenities. See the complete agenda!

All sessions, keynotes, networking, and amenities. See the complete agenda! All Access + Workshop Combo (best value!) : The complete SMX experience + your choice of immersive, full-day workshop.

The complete SMX experience + your choice of immersive, full-day workshop. Networking & Search Engine Land Awards: Full access to the Expo Hall and networking events, plus sponsored sessions, downloadable speaker presentations, and more!

See you in Seattle!

Psst… Our official conference hotels are sold out! Still need to book a room? Check in with registration to see if anything opens up – call (877) 242-5242 or email registration@searchmarketingexpo.com. Want to book at a different hotel? Check out the available lodging options near the Bell Harbor Conference Center.

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.