Thanks to the ubiquity of the smartphone, phone calls are finally getting the respect they deserve as an integral part of the customer journey. Mobile calls now account for 60 percent of inbound calls to businesses, according to BIA/Kelsey, which projects that the number of mobile calls to businesses will climb to 170 billion in 2020.

As consumers increasingly use their smartphones to research, browse and connect with businesses, brands are developing a newfound respect for the inbound call as an integral part of the conversion path.

MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Call Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the current market for enterprise call analytics platforms and the considerations involved in implementing this technology. If you are considering licensing an enterprise call analytics platform, this report will help you decide whether you need to. This 41-page report provides:

call analytics market overview with the latest industry statistics.

in-depth analysis of call analytics features and capabilities.

recommended steps for making an informed purchase decision.

profiles of 12 leading vendors.

