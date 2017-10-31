Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Join our social media and CX experts as they explain how social customer service tools can help brands provide winning digital customer experiences. They’ll discuss how to manage that experience across multiple social touch points, leverage evolving social customer service tools and platforms to deliver long-term value and act on real-time customer insights to drive social ROI.

Attend this webinar and learn:

social strategies that drive loyalty and advocacy throughout the customer journey.

social customer service response techniques that meet — and exceed — customer expectations.

how global brands use social networks and communities to grow their customer bases.

Register today for “CX in the Age of Social Media,” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by Lithium.

Some opinions expressed in this article may be those of a guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.