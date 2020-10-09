Amazon has rolled out the ability for eligible advertisers to add their brand logo and customize the headline in Sponsored Display ads.

The customized Sponsored Display units can run on product description pages, customer reviews, shopping results pages and under the Featured Offer. The ads render responsively to fit inventory units on the web, mobile and in-app.

Sponsored Display ads can target by views, product or interest. However, when a logo and headline are used, only product targeting is available.

Product targeting for Sponsored Display launched in April for U.S. sellers. It reaches people who are in-market, looking at your products and/or similar products and product categories.

Sponsored Display product targeting is available to vendors and sellers enrolled in Brand Registry.

Why we care. The personalizaton features roll out globally just ahead of next week’s Prime Day(s) on October 13 and 14 and the holiday shopping rush to follow. Amazon recommends using Sponsored Display product targeting to boost page views for new or under-exposed products in your catalog.

This helps build awareness and a bigger remarketing audience for these products (which can then be reached using views targeting), The addition of your logo and tailored headline in these ads is designed to improve awareness, recall and engagement.