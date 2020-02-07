Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

We’re thrilled to announce that Danny Sullivan — yes, the Danny Sullivan — will be keynoting SMX Advanced 2020!

This will be Danny’s first time returning to the SMX stage since joining Google in October 2017.

In his keynote, Danny will share details about his transition from writing about Google to working at Google as Public Liason for Search. His current role is all about helping the public better understand Google search — and helping Google better hear and incorporate public feedback. This through-the-looking-glass presentation will offer an invaluable glimpse into the search engine’s inner-workings from the man who knows it best.

Danny then will join Search Engine Land Contributing Editor, Barry Schwartz, for a fireside chat and open Q&A. Don’t miss this rare (and awesome) opportunity!

More details will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!