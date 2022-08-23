Opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor. Search Engine Land neither confirms nor disputes any of the conclusions presented below.
Debunking the 4 myths of consumer data privacy that are holding marketers back
Learn about three actions you can take today to help your organization successfully navigate the privacy-first era.
BlueConic on August 23, 2022 at 7:00 am | Reading time: 1 minute
Four years after the launch of GDPR and one year after Apple’s App Tracking Transparency release, marketers are still grappling with the reality of the privacy-first era as it turns the marketing “best practices” of the last decade on its head and exposes a level of uncertainty.
In this on-demand webinar, BlueConic’s COO and President, Cory Munchbach, was joined by Forrester Analyst and guest speaker, Stephanie Liu, to debunk 4 myths of consumer data privacy that are holding marketers back.
The presentation covers:
- The spectrum of consumer preferences about their data privacy
- What you can change about your marketing operation to adapt
- How marketers use a customer data platform (CDP) to support a mutual value exchange between the business and the consumer
