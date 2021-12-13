December 13: The latest jobs in search marketing
On the hunt for something new? Check out who's hiring in search marketing this week.
George Nguyen on December 13, 2021 at 4:00 am
Content Specialist @ AgentSync (U.S. remote or Denver, CO)
- Salary: $65-80k/yr
- Create exceptional content. Content types include both short and long-form content such as white papers, blog posts, video scripts, infographics, and web page content consistent with our brand tone and voice.
- Write educational / industry-specific pieces, support partner content efforts as needed.
SEO Specialist @ Amsive Digital (U.S. remote)
- Salary: Starting at $55k/yr
- Assist with auditing and developing strategies for Amsive Digital’s SEO project clients (including content, technical, local, e-commerce, and more), and reporting findings and strategic frameworks to clients.
- Develop comprehensive keyword research documentation and strategic keyword evaluations.
Senior Digital Account Manager @ Neon Ambition (U.S. remote)
- Salary: $85-95k/yr
- The perfect candidate is someone who is passionate about digital marketing (Google, Bing and Facebook ads specifically), client happiness and success, and an organized project manager looking to gain a better work/life balance at the same time.
- This position would own and lead client accounts while partnering with our experienced team of SEO, PPC and Content Marketing consultants to manage existing accounts and support new business efforts.
SEO Strategist & Copywriter @ FINE (U.S. remote or Portland, OR)
- Salary: Starts at $65k/yr
- Understand and implement SEO best practices for FINE websites and clients.
- Perform keyword research to identify high-value search phrases.
Marketing Manager @ GatherContent (U.S. or UK remote)
- Pay: $70k/yr
- GatherContent is looking for a B2B SaaS Marketing Manager who is committed to working systematically and will run proven existing channels and marketing programs.
- Use GatherContent’s platform to drive the workflow for all of the content operations the Marketing Manager will spearhead.
