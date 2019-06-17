Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Since it first debuted in 2011, Search Engine Land’s Periodic Table of SEO has become a globally recognized tool that search professionals have relied on to help them understand the elements essential to a winning SEO strategy. And while much of the foundation of search engine optimization has either stayed the same or has become further entrenched, much has also changed as the web has become more mobile, instantly accessible and aligned to new Internet-connected devices.

Join the expert editorial team from Search Engine Land as they break down the elements that are either essential, are emerging or to be avoided at all costs in a modern SEO strategy. Register today for “The Elements of SEO — Exploring The 2019 Periodic Table of SEO Factors.”

Speakers:

Ginny Marvin

Ginny manages day-to-day editorial operations across all of Third Door’s publications. Ginny writes about paid online marketing topics including paid search, paid social, display and retargeting for Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than 15 years of marketing experience, she has held both in-house and agency management positions.

Detlef Johnson

Detlef is Editor at Large for Third Door Media and writes Search Engine Land’s “Technical SEO for Developers” column. Detlef is one of the original group of pioneering webmasters who established the professional SEO field more than 20 years ago.

Barry Schwartz

Barry is Search Engine Land’s News Editor and owns RustyBrick, a NY based web consulting firm. He also runs Search Engine Roundtable, a popular search blog on SEM topics.

Greg Sterling

Greg is a Contributing Editor at Search Engine Land. He researches and writes about the connections between digital and offline commerce. He is also VP of Strategy and Insights for the Local Search Association.

About The Author Search Engine Land Search Engine Land is a daily publication and information site covering search engine industry news, plus SEO, PPC and search engine marketing tips, tactics and strategies.