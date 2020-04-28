Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google reigns over organic search, we knew that. According to Merkle, in Q3 2019, Google produced 92% of total U.S. organic search visits (95% on mobile).

With a dominant presence, it comes as no surprise that Google continues to move the needle in SEO. The search titan is driving innovation, and they aren’t slowing down any time soon – BERT, anyone?

This SEO trend is one of many trends you’ll uncover in MarTech Today’s Enterprise SEO Tools for Content Marketing, Search Intelligence, UX and More.

Our free, downloadable guide looks at the trends SEOs and vendors are adapting to. It also features 20 in-depth SEO platform company profiles and the software they offer, including a discussion of the latest functionality that distinguishes the leaders from the stragglers.

Download the report today!