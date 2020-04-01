Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Mobile. Is. Everything.

Including tablet traffic, mobile devices generated more than 60% of organic site visits, according to Merkle’s 2019 report.

What does this mean to you, the SEO?

This should cement the idea that websites should be mobile-first and not just responsive. Page load times on mobile also play an important role, with Google penalizing sites that offer a too-slow-experience for users.

