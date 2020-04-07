Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Search Engine Optimization drives 22% of all website visits, making it “one of the largest traffic producers for most brands (if not the largest),” according to Merkle’s 2019 Digital Media report.

What does this mean to you, the SEO?

SEO is here to stay. And to remain on top of your game, there are many complexities and considerations to factor in: content marketing, user experience, and search intelligence interpretation.

This SEO trend is one of many trends you’ll uncover in MarTech Today’s Enterprise SEO Tools for Content Marketing, Search Intelligence, UX and More.

Our free, downloadable guide looks at the trends SEOs and vendors are adapting to. It also features 20 in-depth SEO platform company profiles and the software they offer, including a discussion of the latest functionality that distinguishes the leaders from the stragglers.

Download the report today!