Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

You’re not alone. And we want to hear from you.

MarTech Today and Workfront are conducting a survey to measure the level of what we’re calling the “Digital Work Crisis.” We’re asking anyone who works in a large organization, especially those who are involved in marketing operations and marketing technology, to answer just a few questions about challenges regarding workflow and technology in the workplace.

The survey will take just a few minutes. We’re happy to share the results with you when we’re done, so you can find out how you compare to your peers.

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.