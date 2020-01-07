Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Microsoft’s Bing Search App has been updated with a new design aesthetic and its latest update, version 6.48, brings direct site navigation via voice to iOS users.

Voice navigation on the Bing Search app.

Why we care

For users who prefer to navigate via voice, the Bing Search app provides one more option and may help increase adoption.

The Bing Search app navigation bar, which includes a carousel of categories such as “near me,” “news,” “movies,” “images,” and more, is also a relatively new UI feature that makes some of the most common verticals accessible as soon as the user opens the app. Consider Schema markup opportunities and other optimization tactics to appear when target prospects select navigation categories that are relevant to your business.

More on the update

After a user navigates to a website, users are prompted to “Keep using voice to search this site.” Users can then specify the page or area of the site they’d like to be taken to.

Voice navigation on the Bing Search app first rolled out to Android users; this update brings parity with the Android version.