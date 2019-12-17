Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Fresher Discover data is now available within Google Search Console Performance reports, Google announced on Tuesday. Site owners can now view data as recent as less than a day old.

Why we care

For publishers that look to the Google Discover feed as a traffic source, fresher data provides a more timely, accurate picture of how your content is performing.

More on the announcement

Fresher data on Search Performance reports first arrived in September.

Previously, Discover Performance report data was updated within about three days.

The Search Analytics API does not yet support fresher data.