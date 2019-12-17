Discover Performance reports in Google Search Console just got fresher data
Publishers can now see Discover data that’s less than a day old.
George Nguyen on December 17, 2019 at 1:50 pm
Fresher Discover data is now available within Google Search Console Performance reports, Google announced on Tuesday. Site owners can now view data as recent as less than a day old.
Why we care
For publishers that look to the Google Discover feed as a traffic source, fresher data provides a more timely, accurate picture of how your content is performing.
More on the announcement
- Fresher data on Search Performance reports first arrived in September.
- Previously, Discover Performance report data was updated within about three days.
- The Search Analytics API does not yet support fresher data.
