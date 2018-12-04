Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Bona fide digital marketers need proven search marketing tactics and best practices in their toolkit. That’s why SMX® West offers in-depth workshops conducted by the world’s leading subject matter experts in SEO, SEM, in-house, and digital marketing.

Workshops will be held Friday, February 1 at the San Jose Convention Center. Each provides:

In-depth instruction from leading and respected search and digital marketing leaders

An intimate learning and networking experience with like-minded professionals

Best practices and actionable takeaways that you’ll put to use immediately

Here’s the lineup:

Advanced SEO Training with Bruce Clay: Increase your rankings and visibility in search engines with critical tactics in RankBrain, voice search, AMP, featured snippets, and more. Learn more.

bgTheory Advanced AdWords Training: Join Google Ads expert Brad Geddes for a full day of best practices and advanced strategies in funnel research, keyword planning, ad testing, data analytics, account automation, and targeting. Learn more.

Hardcore Technical SEO Tactics & Techniques: Do you deal with big SEO problems, work in a large enterprise, or have a site with millions (or billions) of web pages? If so, then Join Eric Enge for his master class, featuring topics like:

Analyzing and solve a variety of thorny technical SEO challenges

Creating and implementing progressive web apps (PWAMPs)

Understanding the impact of machine learning and AI on search

Learn more.

In-House SEO Exchange: Join Jessica Bowman for a full-day of “open the kimono” knowledge sharing in the only event designed by in-house SEOs for in-house SEOs. Because attendees are all in-house SEOs, the walls come down and you get to talk to the people actually doing SEO at the big brands, build relationships, and share solutions that you would normally only hear behind closed doors. There is no other workshop with this level of sharing! Learn more.

Search Marketing Boot Camp: Search marketing can be overwhelming when you are just starting out. That’s why we created the Search Marketing Boot Camp — a one-day experience that will prepare you to implement traffic- and revenue-boosting search marketing techniques immediately. Learn more.

SMX workshop participants rave about their experiences:

“I attended the Advanced SEO Training workshop. Bruce Clay was awesome. Having good speakers like him make the event worth the time and travel. I learned a lot from him. I’m able to put the things I learned into action and share what I learned with colleagues to make our company better.” – Kelly Law, Brawn Media “My staff and I came away with a lot of very useful information. Having been a long time user, I thought I understood AdWords, Analytics and landing pages well. I wasn’t even close to the level of what I know now. I should have done this long ago. If the ideas running through my head were gears in a machine there would be smoke coming from them. Truly eye opening.” – Jay Papineau, IT Manager – Northwest Clinical Research Center

Customize your SMX West experience AND save

Workshop Pass: You can get a one-day workshop intensive for just $1,045, a $300 savings compared to on-site rates. If you’re new to SEO/SEM or looking for a more basic workshop, select the Search Marketing Boot Camp, only $549!

You can get a one-day workshop intensive for just $1,045, a $300 savings compared to on-site rates. If you’re new to SEO/SEM or looking for a more basic workshop, select the Search Marketing Boot Camp, only $549! All Access and Workshop combo: Get the complete search marketing conference package for only $2,495, a savings of $600 compared to on-site rates. You’ll get your choice of one workshop, plus all sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking events, and amenities.

Get the complete search marketing conference package for only $2,495, a savings of $600 compared to on-site rates. You’ll get your choice of one workshop, plus all sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking events, and amenities. Networking Pass and Workshop combo: You’ll unlock sponsored sessions, networking, WiFi, hot meals and refreshments, plus your choice of one workshop — all for $1,349 ($500 off on-site rates!).

You’ll unlock sponsored sessions, networking, WiFi, hot meals and refreshments, plus your choice of one workshop — all for $1,349 ($500 off on-site rates!). If you’re just interested in attending the SMX West conference, that’s fine too! You’ll pay only $1,545, a $300 savings compared to on-site rates.

See you in San Jose!

Psst… Bring your colleagues and save more with our team packages.

