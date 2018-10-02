Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Third Door Media is currently looking for a Deputy Editor to help drive its industry-leading coverage for Search Engine Land.

The Deputy Editor supports the Editor-in-Chief with the day-to-day editorial management of Search Engine Land, which includes tasks such as story planning, staff assignment management and editing. The Deputy Editor is also a high-volume reporter who creates news and feature copy daily for the brand.

Search Engine Land is synonymous with SEO and SEM, so we’re looking for someone who has either covered those topics extensively for a media brand, or has worked as a professional search marketer and has solid editorial chops.

Core job responsibilities:

Report daily on news tied to SEO, SEM and local search.

Regularly write feature articles, guides, analysis and other forms of in-depth content to advance our mission to inform, engage, convene and support our audience of search marketers.

Support Editor-in-Chief in managing day to day assignment flow, filling in for her when she is absent.

Regularly speak and moderate panel discussions at Third Door Media events.

Represent Search Engine Land as a speaker at other industry events.

Editorial review of staff content. This includes developing, editing, proofreading and fact-checking.

Take a holistic view of the Search Engine Land, looking beyond the daily coverage for ways to improve and grow our brand.

Convene with editorial boards consisting of members from our contributor community, hosting discussions on emerging topics and spotting new best practices.

Track performance of editorial content on Search Engine Land.

Essential Requirements:

Demonstrated expertise in SEO and SEM.

7-10 years experience in creating digital content in a newsroom, digital media company or content marketing department.

Excellent writer, equally adept at writing a templated news brief or a multi-part series.

Strong news judgment and journalistic integrity.

Ability to develop and manage many external source relationships.

Strong editing skills.

Comfort and presence with public speaking.

Preferred experience:

Previous experience working in a marketing department, agency or as a digital marketing consultant.

Strong roster of industry contacts in the SEO and SEM arenas.

Deep familiarity with Search Engine Land's content and its history.

If you are interested, please send resume and cover letter to Henry Powderly, Vice President, Content at hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com.

