As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg heads to Washington, D.C., to testify before Congress about Cambridge Analytica exploiting user data, the site is now making it easy for users to see if their information was shared with the analytics firm.

The feature is listed in the company’s help center. Doing a search for “Cambridge” or “Cambridge Analytica” on the help center search bar will display the following page: “How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?”

If you are logged into your Facebook account, the page will automatically tell you if your data was given to Cambridge Analytics via the “This is your digital life” app.

Since suspending Cambridge Analytica for exploiting user data, Facebook been on constant crisis-control for its negligent management of user information.

