The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

One of the more powerful subsets of Artificial Intelligence (AI) being used these days in SEO is machine learning, which deals specifically with the training of algorithms, or understanding how and why algorithms work.

But machine learning is only as good as the data it is operating on. Part of what makes a great use case for machine learning is having large amounts of very precise data. Without this precision however, model guidance gets murky, and often leads to erroneous (and costly) conclusions.

Are you using the right data? You can’t just take Google ranking data, which is effectively the output of a black box, feed it into some sort of machine learning, and automatically get positive results.

This white paper from Market Brew shows you how to drive better SEO results with AI and precision data. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “Implementing Artificial Intelligence to Attack SEO.”