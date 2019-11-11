Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

DuckDuckGo has joined the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the search engine announced on Monday. As a member of the international organization, DuckDuckGo says it will contribute to “global standards with privacy in mind as part of our mission to raise the standard of trust online.”

Why we should care

The addition of a privacy-focused company, like DuckDuckGo, may influence the direction of future standards as well as future revisions of existing standards. More emphasis on privacy within future web standards may also mean less data for marketers that use vendors and platforms that adopt those standards.

