DuckDuckGo joins World Wide Web Consortium
The search engine says it will contribute to global standards with privacy in mind.
George Nguyen on November 11, 2019 at 1:24 pm
DuckDuckGo has joined the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the search engine announced on Monday. As a member of the international organization, DuckDuckGo says it will contribute to “global standards with privacy in mind as part of our mission to raise the standard of trust online.”
Why we should care
The addition of a privacy-focused company, like DuckDuckGo, may influence the direction of future standards as well as future revisions of existing standards. More emphasis on privacy within future web standards may also mean less data for marketers that use vendors and platforms that adopt those standards.
More on DuckDuckGo
- Why DuckDuckGo matters
- DuckDuckGo a new ‘default search’ option for Chrome, is it time to start paying attention?
- DuckDuckGo expands its maps UI with a few familiar features
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.