To our friends in the search community — we’ll keep this short and sweet: The Early Bird pricing deadline for the 2020 Search Engine Land Awards is THIS Friday, August 28 at 11:59pm PST!

After our Early Bird period ends, the final deadline before the entry period closes will be Friday, September 4 at 11:59pm PST.

(If you’re looking to save money though — and who isn’t?! — apply within the Early Bird period to save $100 off each submission!)

Winning one of our 16 categories is a unique, and cost-effective way to put your organization a step ahead of its competitors, gain notoriety and “buzz,” and may even help you attract new business.

Feeling uncertain about your application? Be sure to check out “Inside the judging chamber: 17 tips for crafting impressive awards submissions” for advice from past and present judges on what makes for a winning entry.

When you’re all set to submit, log in to your application to wrap things up. (Haven’t started yet? There’s still time! Create your account to get the ball rolling.)

We can’t wait to celebrate a great year of search successes. Best of luck to you and your team!