Enter the 2019 Search Engine Land Awards NOW to save $100 off registration!
New business, priceless PR, and supreme bragging rights await you.
The industry’s most prestigious awards competition, The Search Engine Land Awards, has an important milestone coming up: The Early Bird deadline! Get your application in by this Friday, April 12 (TOMORROW!), you’ll pay just $395 – $100 off standard entry rates!
Think of what that extra money could go towards, especially if you win… $100 (per entry!) buys a lot of celebratory pizzas, that’s all I’m saying…
So, what are you waiting for? This is your chance to show the world you’re award-winning, enjoy priceless word-of-mouth marketing, and take home the highest honor in search. Complete your submission now!
If you have any questions, reach out to awards@searchengineland.com.
And remember: Finalists will be honored on the evening of June 4 during SMX® Advanced (June 3-5) — the ceremony and afterparty will be held at the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture! Last year’s event was a smash hit – just ask the winners!
Our judges look forward to seeing what you have to share! Enter now!
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.