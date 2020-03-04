Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

What is the all-out best search campaign you’ve pulled off this year?

Do the people work with every day continue to knock it out of the park time and time again?

Who on your team continues to make jaws drop with their outstanding performance? (Yes, you can say yourself!)

We want to know about it. Showcase your company’s search marketing achievements by entering the 2020 Search Engine Land Awards today!

This year’s submission process has been streamlined to make it easier to complete your application. We’re also giving you more control over how you tell the story of your campaign: Have an unconventional metric that will blow the competition away? Measure success for your campaign in a totally different way? Let us know. The more information you can give our judges, the better.

Check out our interviews with SEM expert Matt Van Wagner and SEO veteran Chris Sherman — both five-time Awards judges – for an insider look at what it takes to win.

Categories for 2020 are:

Agency Of The Year – SEO

Agency Of The Year – SEM

Search Marketer Of The Year – Female

Search Marketer Of The Year – Male

In-House Team Of The Year – SEO

In-House Team Of The Year – SEM

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

Best Overall SEM Initiative – Enterprise

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise

Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Small Business

Best Overall SEM Initiative – Small Business

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEM

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

Best Integration Of Search Into Cross-Channel Marketing Campaign

The 6th Annual Search Engine Land Awards ceremony and afterparty will take place on June 9 during SMX Advanced in Seattle. This is your chance to boost morale, share successes, and earn the recognition of your peers. Don’t miss out. Your team deserves this!

Get started by creating your account and exploring the application process. If you have questions, please reach out to us at awards@searchengineland.com.

Best of luck! We look forward to your submission.