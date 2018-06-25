Opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor.

Inbound callers are proving to be highly engaged with brands, and they convert more quickly than customers who do not use the phone to interact with businesses. According to “Pick Up the Phone: Your Best Customer Is On the Line,” published by Forrester Consulting, the majority of marketers deploying ads that prompt customers to initiate a phone call say those customers convert an average of 30 percent faster and spend an average of 28 percent more.

As a result, 70 percent of marketers surveyed by Forrester say they currently use or are expanding their use of inbound calls as a marketing channel — a percentage that trails only email and search and is higher than social media, display and websites.

MarTech Today’s latest publication of the “Enterprise Call Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for call analytics platforms and the considerations involved in implementation. The 40-page report reviews the growing market for call analytics platforms, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

What trends are driving the adoption of call analytics platforms.

Who the leading players are in enterprise call analytics platforms.

What you should look for in a call analytics solution.

Also included in the report are profiles of 12 leading enterprise call analytics vendors, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to get your copy.