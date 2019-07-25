Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Today’s consumers have made mobile calls an integral part of their purchase journeys, as they seek more immediate gratification of their business information wants and needs. Phone calls provide deep-in-the-funnel prospects with fast answers, connections to real people and the type of detailed information that can play an important role in high-consideration purchases.

For marketers, inbound callers are proving to be highly engaged with brands, and convert more quickly than consumers that do not use the phone to interact with businesses. As a result, most digital marketers are stepping up their use of inbound calls as a marketing channel.

MarTech Today’s latest publication of the “Enterprise Call Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for call analytics platforms and the considerations involved in implementation. The 48-page report reviews the growing market for call analytics platforms, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

What trends are driving the adoption of call analytics platforms.

Who the leading players are in enterprise call analytics platforms.

What you should look for in a call analytics solution.

Also included in the report are profiles of 13 leading enterprise call analytics vendors, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to get your copy.