As an agency, your reputation matters. And one element of building and maintaining that reputation is winning recognized industry awards. Winning a Search Engine Land Award not only feels great, but can lead to closing new business, finding new clients and being recognized as an industry leader.

We’re thrilled for you to be the first to know that as of this afternoon, the 2020 Search Engine Land Awards are open for entries! It’s easy to apply, and a great opportunity for your team to get the recognition it deserves from your company, bosses and the search industry. Here’s a checklist of a few of the things you’ll need:

Your best-performing campaign’s “big picture” metrics. This year – we’re pretty much leaving the ball in your court! Have some unconventional KPIs that will make our jaws drop? Show us.

A summary of your team’s research, strategy, and execution. Don’t forget to include your key takeaways and lessons learned!

A few short answers to help us understand what your team is all about: the members, the time spent on the campaign, and a few reasons why your squad deserves to win.

Any graphic summary(s), charts or visuals you’d like to submit that will pleasing to our brains AND our eyes.

A final few company details to wrap it up with a bow and…submit!

That’s it! Start your application today, and you can save and come back as needed. If along the way you have any questions or would like any clarifications, send them over to us anytime at awards@searchengineland.com and we’ll always be happy to help. You can also check out more information by visiting our Awards site.

We look forward to seeing your application and we hope you’ll join us at the Search Engine Land Awards ceremony taking place June 9, 2020 at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture taking place during the 2020 SMX Advanced conference.

Let the games begin!

