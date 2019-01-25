The industry’s most prestigious awards competition is now accepting submissions in 17 categories, such as Best Overall SEM Initiative and Best Overall SEO Initiative (with separate contests for small business versus enterprise), and also featuring opportunities to recognize outstanding results in verticals like retail, local and B2B. Additionally, we’ll award the Agency of the Year, In-House Team of the Year and Search Marketer of the Year — some of the highlights of the Search Engine Land Awards, now in their fifth year.

If you’ve done the hard work and achieved remarkable results, what could be better than being recognized in front of your high-performing peers at our SMX Advanced conference in Seattle? The conference will take place June 3-5 this year, with the awards celebration at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture. Attendees will include not just the awards finalists, but all SMX Advanced All-Access attendees and EXPO+ Pass holders, ensuring that the entrants who rise to the top get the spotlight they deserve for leading innovation in the industry.

The judging will be performed by our own editor-in-chief Ginny Marvin, along with editors Barry Schwartz, Greg Sterling and Detlef Johnson. Assisting them will be Brad Geddes and Matt Van Wagner, who play important roles in putting our SMX programming together, and they’ll also be joined by representatives from Google and Bing.

How to enter

First, review all categories and entry criteria here. Next, create an account and begin the application process. We recommend that you log in and review how the application process is structured for the category (or categories) you plan to enter before preparing submission materials. You may also complete the entry process in phases until the deadline. For additional information, read the FAQ and Rules & Regulations.

Fees & Deadlines: