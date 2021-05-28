Microsoft Advertising is now rolling out Facebook Import, enabling advertisers to carry over their campaigns, ad groups, budgets, creative assets and more from Facebook into the Microsoft Audience Network, the company announced Friday.

Why we care

Facebook Import allows advertisers to extend their campaigns to Bing and the Microsoft Audience Network without spending extra time reconfiguring them, much in the same way the Google Import feature does. Enabling advertisers to get more out of the work they’ve already put in on Facebook Ads or Google Ads makes Microsoft Advertising an easy option for marketers who want to scale their campaigns.

More on the news

The feature was first announced as a pilot program at Microsoft’s Advertising Elevate event in April and is currently rolling out to advertisers in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France and Germany.

Facebook Import enables advertisers to import up to 10,000 campaigns for each account. Only one Facebook Ads account can be imported at a time.

The full list of information imported from Facebook Ads includes campaigns, campaign name, ad group name, ads, budgets, schedule, bids and bid strategy, location targeting, age targeting and gender targeting. There are nuances to how this information gets carried over; Microsoft Advertising’s full list of what gets imported has more in-depth details.